A Chinese woman went to the hopital after watching "Avengers: Endgame".

According to KENS5, the 21-year-old woman was sobbing during the film and felt short of breath after the movie ended.

She told the doctor that her hands and feet felt numb. The doctor says that she was suffering from hyperventilation. The doctor gave her oxygen and got her sypmtoms under control.

via KENS 5