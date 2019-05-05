'Avengers Endgame' Now Second-Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time, Beating 'Titanic' Globally

The fourth installment of the "Avengers" franchise is now the second highest grossing movie of all time, globally, with $2.189 billion!

"Avengers Endgame" replaces "Titanic" (1997), the movie by James Cameron which made $2.187 billion globally, for second place. Cameron's film "Avatar" still holds the #1 top-grossing film of all time with $2.8 billion worldwide.

"The Avengers" is going on their second weekend in theaters, collecting $562 million Monday through Thursday during the second week.

The top grossing markets for "Endgame" was Brazil ($56.3 million), China ($575.8 million), Korea ($82.1 million), Mexico ($61.6 million) and the U.K. ($89.9 million).

via Hollywood Reporter