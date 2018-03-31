Arnold Schwarzenegger Says "I'm Back" After Successful Heart Surgery

The actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger's first words was, "I'm back," after a succesfull heart surgery he had.

The 70-year-old actor had surgery to replace a valve on Thursday. Back in 1997, he underwent his first surgery, replacing the pulmonic valve, since he had a congenital heart defect. He had quite a few accidents back in the 2000s where he had broken ribs after a motorcycle crash in 2001. He had his hip replaced in 2003 and had a broken femur after a skiing accident in 2006.

His representative says he "continues to be doing very well, in good spirits, and recovering." We wish you a speedy recovery Arnold!

Marco A. Salinas

via CBSDFW