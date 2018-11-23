Arlington Day Care To Offer Hour-By-Hour Services For Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us and stores and malls will be filled with so many people across DFW, though this day care in Arlington will offer a service to parents for their children.

Kids Park in Arlington is offering an "on demand" child care services by the hour for parents who don't want to take the children to the frenzy Black Friday shopping.

"Parents love having the convenience," Heather Alanis, co-owner of Kids Park says. "We find that parents really love having the option of knowing they don't have to make a reservation."

"It's way more fun [for the kids] to paint, play games, run around with your friends than to be dragged around the mall," she continues. "So, it's something parents can do for their children while they are taking care of what they need to do."

The day care center will open at 7:30am and will run all the way to midnight for parents want to go on their holiday shopping.

via NBC DFW