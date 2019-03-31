Arkansas Woman Wins Powerball Lottery After Losing Her Home One Month Ago

An Arkansas woman won the Powerball of $150,000 just after losing her home to a fire one month ago.

LeAndra Clay realized she won on Monday, her shed that she's currently living in doesn't have electricy.

When she won the money, her first thought was, "He's an on-time God."

"I don't have much family left and kept telling my friends that I have the faith of a mustard seed," she says. "I knew that God would bless me soon."

She plans to give back to her church she attends and will use the rest of the money to buy a home and a car.

via FOX NEWS