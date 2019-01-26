Arizona Man Saves A Woman's Life After Remembering CPR Lesson From 'The Office'

Video of First Aid Fail - The Office US

On an episode of "The Office", they showed how terrible Michael Scott and the Dunder Mifflin team failed to do a practice CPR, though it did help an Arizona man save a woman's life.

According to the episode, the trainer told Michael Scott to perform the CPR going along with the song "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees.

The man, Cross Scott, says he found an unconscious woman on the driver's seat, rolling the car almost to a dirt pull-off.

He smashes the window of the car to pull the woman out and perform the CPR, mind you, there was no cell phone around.

"I've never prepared myself for CPR in my life," he says. "I had no idea what I was doing."

After remembering what happened on the episode of "The Office", he sang the song out loud as he was performing the CPR.

The woman then breathed and threw up as he rolled her to her side. Paramedics arrived, she was taken to the hospital and was released later that day.

The executive director of Red Cross Southern Arizona says that the song "Stayin' Alive" is the correct tune to perform CPR.

via Rolling Stone