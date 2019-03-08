Arizona Man Breaks Into Home, Makes Tortillas

An Arizona man was arrested after breaking into a home, making tortillas.

On March 1st, Phoenix police were called into an apartment complex after a woman reported a burglary.

"My roommate told me he smelled somthing burning, so she went out here and found the guy cooking the tortilla right here." said Alex Herron, the person who lives at the apartment.

"I said to the man that you can take the food, whatver food you're making, can you please leave."

The suspect did leave with a can of soup but tried to get inside the apartment again.

When police arrived and examined the man, they smelled alcohol in his breath. He was arrested with trespassing and cannot go back to the apartment complex and cannot consume alcohol.

via FOX 4