You Can Now Eat The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man From ‘Ghostbusters’

'Ghostbusters' merchandise will hit the shelves sooner than you think with the release of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ right around the corner.

Now you can finally live out one of your childhood dreams of eating a Stay Puft Marshmallow. Better yet you can eat Mr. Stay Puft himself.

A large edible Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is now available and yes he’s made out of marshmallows. This edible Stay Puft mascot is coated with granulated sugar and is fully molded to match the look from the classic movie.

This giant dessert is over 8 inches tall and weighs a good 10 ounces. It’s probably a good idea to roast this giant marshmallow and make some s’ mores with your friends.

