Americans Traveling To Europe Will Need An ETIAS Starting In 2021

The European Union has announced that Americans will need a visa to travel to Europe starting in 2021.

The visa called the European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, will grant access to the 26 Eurpean nations.

Right now, Americans does not need a visa to travel to Europe, though, after 2021, they will be required to have the ETIAS before boarding a plane or a cruise ship. The EU says this is a safety precaution and is trying to strengthen their borders.

You can get the ETIAS online. All you need to provide is your personal information and your nationality, also a valid passport, a credit/debit card and email account. You'll pay a one-time fee to those who are between the ages of 18 and 70 years old and will expire in three years.

Here is the list of countries required the ETIAS

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

List of countries that DOESN'T require the ETIAS

United Kingdom, Ireland, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Cyprus.

via FOX4