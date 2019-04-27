Amazon Plans To Change Their 2-Day Shipping To 1-Day Shipping

Amazon's finance chief announces that the e-commerce company will move to 1-day shipping!

"We're currently working on evolving our Prime shipping program, which has historically been a two-day program, to a one-day program," says Brian Olsavsky, Finance Chief for Amazon.

"We'll be building most of this capacity through the year, in 2019," he continues. "We expect to make steady progress quickly and through the year.

Amazon does offer the one-day shipping to Prime members but only in certain cities and with additional cost. According to Yahoo!, the Prime one-day shipping will be free, more products will be qualified for one-day shipping and will expand in more markets.

It will start in North America, then will expand globally.

No official date has been set.

via Yahoo!