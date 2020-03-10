Judge Orders Amanda Bynes To Check Into A Psychiatric Facility

Soon after Amanda Bynes’ engagement to Paul Michael was called off, a judge ordered her to check into a psychiatric facility.

A court hearing regarding her conservatorship case took place last Thursday; it included both Bynes’ parents and her ex-fiancée Paul Michael. Bynes’ parents, who have been her conservators since 2014, did not legally permit her to marry Michael. The judge then ordered that Amanda be checked into a psychiatric facility.

According to Page Six, the former child star initially agreed to check into a facility over the weekend but failed to show up. She is now refusing to cooperate with the judge’s orders.

After it was reported on monday that she split from Paul Michael she posted a picture on Intagram of the two of them together.