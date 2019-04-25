Allen's Own Kyler Murray Drafted As #1 Pick To The Arizona Cardinals
April 25, 2019
Allen High School alumni, Kyler Murray has been selected as the #1 draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals.
Murray, during his time in Allen High School, was a five-star recruit and the top 50 overall prospect. He went 43-0 as a starter and won the National Gatorade Player of the Year during his senior year.
He signed with Texas A&M, following his father's footsteps. He decided to transfer to the University of Oklahoma where he became successful playing with the Sooners.
In 2018, he was the #9 amatuer draft pick to play in the MLB with the Oakland A's.
Congratulations to Kyler Murray!! What a way to represent Allen, TX!!
via NFL.com