Alex Winter Shares Never Before Seen Photos From The Original Bill & Ted Set

February 19, 2020
Jack Music
Alex Winter

Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for TechCrunch

While we patiently wait for the first trailer for ‘Bill and Ted: Face The Music’ to drop, Alex Winter has given some new content to keep us satisfiyed.

Winter posted behind the scenes photos on Twitter from the original Bill and Ted. In his post, Winter wrote that some of these photos were from scenes that didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie. 

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves will reprise their roles as Bill and Ted this summer in ‘Bill and Ted: Face The Music’. Check out these behind the scenes photos from ‘Bill & Teds Excellent Adventure’. 

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

