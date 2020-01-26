Aerosmith And Run-D.M.C. Recreate 'Walk This Way' For Rocking Grammy Performance

Aerosmith took the stage at Sunday night's 2020 Grammy Awards. Singer Steven Tyler walked out with guitarist Joe Perry, accompanied by Grammy winner Lizzo who sang the chorus of 1993' "Livin' on the Edge."

The iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's spun out with, "Walk This Way." They lit up the stage next to Rev. Run and DMC. This was the second time they hit the stage together with the first ever 1986 rap-rock song collaboration.

Grammy Awards: Aerosmith, Run-DMC Kick Down the Wall Between Genres Again https://t.co/NhlTtDvKRA pic.twitter.com/T0NNRXAP65 — THR Awards (@THRAwards) January 27, 2020

The dynamic-duo made the video into an MTV hit in the late 80's.

While the performance seemed to have some technical difficulties with sound problems, the audience waved their hands with nostalgic smiles.

As the performance wound down a member of Run-DMC's crew held up a Lakers jersey in honor of late legend Kobe Bryant, who was among eight people killed in a tragic helicopter accident earlier that day.

RUN DMC with Aerosmith and Kobe Bryant jersey in the back#Grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/Gs6EIT9shq — Bippity Boppity (@Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020

Via: Loudwire