Adele And Husband Have Separated

April 20, 2019
Jack Music

Graham Denholm / Stringer Getty Images Entertainment

Adele's representatives confirmed that her and her husband, Simon Konecki have separated.

"Adele and her partner have separated," said in an email statement."They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

She confirmed that she was married to Konecki, her longtime partner, during her acceptance speech for album of the year at the 2017 Grammy's. 

Konecki and the pop singer have one 6-year-old son named Angelo.

 

via WFAA

