Adam Sandler Reacts To Oscar Snub, Congratulates Mama Boucher For Being Nominated

January 13, 2020
Jack Music
Adam Sandler

Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Everyone thought this was going to be the year that Adam Sandler would take home an Academy Award or even be nominated for his role in ‘Uncut Gems’.  

After receiving rave reviews from critics, it doesn’t look like Sandler will be attending the award show. The Oscar nominees were announced this morning and Sandler’s name wasn't mentioned during the big announcement.

The comedian took to Twitter to share his thoughts on being snubbed by the Academy. He didn’t seem too upset and went on to congratulate his Waterboy co-star Kathy Bates, on her nomination for Best Supporting Actress. He even added a picture of Bates as Mama Boucher.

Kathy Bates then responded in kind to Sandler’s tweet by saying how much she loves her son Bobby Boucher, and how he was robbed of his nomination. 

