Adam Sandler Reacts To Oscar Snub, Congratulates Mama Boucher For Being Nominated

Everyone thought this was going to be the year that Adam Sandler would take home an Academy Award or even be nominated for his role in ‘Uncut Gems’.

After receiving rave reviews from critics, it doesn’t look like Sandler will be attending the award show. The Oscar nominees were announced this morning and Sandler’s name wasn't mentioned during the big announcement.

The comedian took to Twitter to share his thoughts on being snubbed by the Academy. He didn’t seem too upset and went on to congratulate his Waterboy co-star Kathy Bates, on her nomination for Best Supporting Actress. He even added a picture of Bates as Mama Boucher.

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

Kathy Bates then responded in kind to Sandler’s tweet by saying how much she loves her son Bobby Boucher, and how he was robbed of his nomination.

I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!!

Not the one we eat at home, Son. ❤️---- https://t.co/2KDbfUjIXR — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) January 13, 2020

Via: Yahoo Entertainment