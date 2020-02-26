Leaning Tower Could Remain For Several Weeks, Ad Company Takes Advantage Of Fame

The company handling the redevelopment of the site of the former Affiliated Computer Services building on North Central Expressway in Dallas now says it could be several days - or weeks - before the building is fully demolished.

A statement from De La Vega Development and Lloyd D. Neighbors Demolition says crews will proceed with the safety of workers and spectators in mind, and that the conditions on-site will determine how they proceed.

The company is currently using a crane and wrecking ball to chip away at the top of what was once an 11-story office tower. The wrecking ball is the largest allowed by federal regulations for the crane and weighs 5,600 pounds.

Company officials say working from the top down is standard procedure in these cases. Once the height of the building is reduced, the company will bring in a high-reach excavator with a hydraulic hammer to finish the job. That part of the project could take anywhere from several days to several weeks. According to the company's statement, "only the building will determine how many days it will take to safely complete the project."

Once the building is torn down and the debris is removed, construction crews will begin work on a new mixed-use project that will be called "The Central". It will include office space, residential uses, restaurants and entertainment options.

Since images and video of the 'Leaning Tower' have gone viral, it's become a marketing icon.

Dallas ad agency The Richards Group projected an ad on the side of the tower saying: "Have Better Luck With Us" promoting Choctaw Casino in Durant, Oklahoma.

It's the best billboard in the country. Who ISN'T staring at it when they drive by? And so a Dallas ad agency (the @RichardsGroup) is taking advantage, projecting an ad onto the side of the building. Brilliant. @ChoctawCasinos @KRLD #leaningtowerofdallas pic.twitter.com/7KqyGlZzUK — Mike Rogers (@KRLDMikeRogers) February 26, 2020

Via: 1080 KRLD