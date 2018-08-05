Actress Charlotte Rae From 'Diff'rent Strokes' and 'The Facts of Life' Has Died

Video of Mrs Garrett

The beloved actress who played Mrs. Garrett in Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life has died at the age of 92.

TMZ reports that she passed away Sunday in her Los Angeles home. We still don't know what the cause of death was but she was diagnosed with bone cancer back in spring 2017.

Charlotte Rae starred in various shows including DS, who she played as Edna Garrett, the housekeeper for the Drummond family. She then played the same character on her spinoff show Facts.

Both shows became successful in the late 70s through the mid 80s.

Rae also starred in The Love Boat, 101 Dalmatians: The Series, Sesame Street, Car 54, Where Are You?, The Phil Silvers Show, ER, and also Girl Meets World.

Overall, she had 93 acting credits under her name.

RIP Charlotte Rae

