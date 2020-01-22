Actor Stephen Amell Suffers Panic Attack While Doing A Podcast

Even superheroes get stressed out and overworked.

While appearing on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, ‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell suffered a panic attack in the middle of the show. The two were discussing how tired Amell was and how he needed a break.

“I just feel like I’ve been trying to do things for people for the past eight years, and I just need a f***ing break. I wanna be a dad. I wanna be a husband. I don’t even really want to talk to my friends that much. I just need a break, and I cried about it twice today.”

While the middle of their conversation, Amell began sweating and said he needed to leave to get some air. Rosenbaum offered Stephen water and Tylenol but he refused and left.

Two weeks later Stephen Amell returned to finish the show and openly discussed what he’d been going through.

“I went home, I laid on the couch, I had an IV service come to the house, and they just pumped me full of fluid and vitamins.”

Amell said looking back he should have canceled his appearance and rescheduled. Since his documented panic attack, he’s been tracking his sleep, using the Calm app and started going to the gym again. Stephen Amell sent out a tweet saying that he was in a better place today than he was then.

Via: Yahoo Entertainment