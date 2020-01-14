Actor Stan Kirsch From ‘Higherlander: The Series’ Passes Away

Over the weekend, actor Stan Kirsch was found dead in his Los Angeles home.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office Stan’s cause of death by suicide. His wife Kristyn Green confirmed Kirsch’s death on Monday through Facebook, she thanked everyone who had called and messaged her during this rough time.

Kirsch first started out as a child actor in a 1972 Campbell’s Soup commercial. He’s best known for his role as Ryan Ritchie in the ‘90s television series ‘Highlander’ and his guest appearance on ‘Friends’. In 2008 Kirsch founded an acting studio with his wife.

Stan Kirsch was 51-years-old.

Via: Deadline