Actor Ricky Jay From 'Boogie Nights' Dead At 72

Magician and actor, Ricky Jay, who starred in Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Tomorrow Never Dies, has died Sunday.

Jay consulted on movies like Ocean's Thirteen and Forrest Gump as well as collected rare books on unusual entertainers which dates back hundres of years ago.

The actor wrote several books on magicians and games like Dice: Deception and Fate and Rotten Luck.

He collaborated with David Mamet to produce his one-man show Ricky Jay & His 52 Assistants.

Lastly he appeared in films produced by Mamet, including House of Games, State and Main and Heist.

He is survived by his wife, Chrisann Verges.

RIP Ricky Jay

