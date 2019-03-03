Actor Ray Liotta May Be Part Of 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie

Ray Liotta, from the "Goodfellas", is negotiating to play a part of the new "The Sopranos" prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark".

Liotta will join the cast with Alesssandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Corey Stoll, and Michael Gandolfini. Gandolfini will play the young Tony Soprano who his father, the late James Gandolfini, played the role.

The movie will take place in the 60s, where African Americans and Itallian Americans were fighting in Newark.

The movie is set to start production in the spring.

No word on when the movie will be released.

via Deadline