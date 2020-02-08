Veteran Actor Orson Bean Tragically Killed In Traffic Incident

According to one of his friends, 91-year-old veteran actor Orson Bean was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was trying to cross Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles, California last night (Friday 2/7/20). Tragically, a second car struck Bean as bystanders attempted to warn the driver. Authorities say the second car killed the actor. The incident is being investigated as a "traffic-related" fatality.

Orson Bean has been working in Hollywood since the 1950s: appearing in over 100 television shows and movies. He was married to Alley Mills (she played Norma Arnold, the Mother in Wonder Years) for 27 years (who was also at the scene of the accident).

Here are some of his highlights:

Modern Family

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

Desperate Housewives

Being John Malkovich

Innerspace

The Facts of Life

The Hobbit (TV movie: as voice of Bilbo Baggins)

The Twilight Zone

Anatomy of a Murder

Video of Orson Bean&#039;s Parrott Joke

Source: ABC7

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!