Actor Harry Hains Dies at 27

He was suffering from a mental illness and drug addiction

January 10, 2020
Jack Music
Actor Harry Hains

Credit: getty Images/Jerritt Clark / Stringer

Harry Hains the actor for “American Horror Story,” “Sneaky Pete” and “The OA” passed away Tuesday, January 7.

Harry’s mother actress Jane Badler shared the heartbreaking news of her son passing on Instagram.

She wrote on her post, “On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly, he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time. I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

She included information regarding Hains memorial service held in Los Angeles. She wrote. “If you are in LA and know Harry there is a service for him at Hollywood Forever on Sunday, Jan 12 at 3 p.m. at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd."

Via: People

