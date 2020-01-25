A Live-Action Remake Of 'Bambi' Is Next For Disney

After the success of live-action remakes like The Jungle Book and The Lion King, Disney is setting its photo-realistic CGI sights on Bambi next: the 1942 animated feature film classic. Screenwriters Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and will write the screenplay. It's not much of a gamble: Disney has already made over $8.2 billion worldwide on their live-action films based on animated classics (and Mulan is coming out later this year: not to mention The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Cruella a prequel to 101 Dalmatians: and that's only the beginning).

But getting back to Bambi: what about that scene?

Of course we're talking about when Bambi's mother is tragically shot (albeit off-screen). To say the least, people are already chatting (and joking) about it on social media.

Loooil WHY do this — jarrett sleeper (@jarrettsleeper) January 24, 2020

You don't feel the full impact of the hunter shooting Bambi's mom in traditional animation. Needs to be brutally, graphically realistic. If chunks of venison don't appear to hit the camera's lens, why even do the movie? — Lon Harris (@Lons) January 24, 2020

hell yea every kid just wants to see bambi's mom get shot to death with painstakingly accurate CGI https://t.co/ftlxSSGuq1 — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) January 24, 2020

when Bambi’s mom dies and his face is just an emotionless, stotic picture of a deer’s face https://t.co/odJO8ZNnsz — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) January 24, 2020

Disney getting ready to kill Bambi's mom again. https://t.co/YAFqSndqlY pic.twitter.com/o1hkLTtPv4 — JESSICA CRUZ and The Fandom Corps! (@CruisinwithCruz) January 24, 2020

The first images from Disney's Live Action 'BAMBI' remake pic.twitter.com/1HNk0DkQiP — Geek Vibes Nation -- (@GeekVibesNation) January 24, 2020

Wow the Bambi remake's looking pretty good. pic.twitter.com/s8NgcR8ute — Filippo, The Emperor of Comedy (@Filq2001) January 24, 2020

This is a very salient point. Bambi is a brilliant, haunting film that has a villain we never see, a life-changing death that occurs off-screen, and a low-key meditation on growing up. It can't possibly work in any other context than the one in which it already exists. https://t.co/uHbunnXoqE — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) January 24, 2020

