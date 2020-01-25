A Live-Action Remake Of 'Bambi' Is Next For Disney

And people are already talking about "that scene."

January 25, 2020
After the success of live-action remakes like The Jungle Book and The Lion King, Disney is setting its photo-realistic CGI sights on Bambi next: the 1942 animated feature film classic.  Screenwriters Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and will write the screenplay.  It's not much of a gamble: Disney has already made over $8.2 billion worldwide on their live-action films based on animated classics (and Mulan is coming out later this year: not to mention The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Cruella a prequel to 101 Dalmatians: and that's only the beginning).

But getting back to Bambi: what about that scene?

Of course we're talking about when Bambi's mother is tragically shot (albeit off-screen).  To say the least, people are already chatting (and joking) about it on social media.

