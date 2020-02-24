86-year-old Fan Makes 94-foot Putt And Wins A New Car

Ole Miss basketball team did not impress their fans as they lost the game against the Alabama Rebels 103-78. What did excite the fans in the stands was Mary Ann Wakefield, an 86-year-old fan that was put against a fun challenge that she overcame.

Mary Ann was the chosen Ole Miss fan given the opportunity to win a brand-new 2020 Nissan Altima by playing the “Putt For a Car” challenge. She had make the 94-foot putt shot from the opposite end of the court in order to win the grand prize. She definitely aced the challenge! She made a hole in one, won a new car and made fan crowd go wild and jump out of their seat!

94 Feet? No problem.



Mary Ann walked into The Pavilion tonight for @OleMissMBB. She walks out with a NEW CAR thanks to our friends at @CannonMotors! pic.twitter.com/iZqgA5g73a — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 23, 2020

Her win might have been one the most exciting parts of the game.

Via: Golf Week