86-year-old Fan Makes 94-foot Putt And Wins A New Car

February 24, 2020
Jack Music
Ole Miss basketball team did not impress their fans as they lost the game against the Alabama Rebels 103-78. What did excite the fans in the stands was Mary Ann Wakefield, an 86-year-old fan that was put against a fun challenge that she overcame.

Mary Ann was the chosen Ole Miss fan given the opportunity to win a brand-new 2020 Nissan Altima by playing the “Putt For a Car” challenge. She had make the 94-foot putt shot from the opposite end of the court in order to win the grand prize. She definitely aced the challenge! She made a hole in one, won a new car and made fan crowd go wild and jump out of their seat!

Her win might have been one the most exciting parts of the game.

