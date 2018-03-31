7-Eleven In Dallas Sold $1 Million Lottery Ticket

Have you shopped at a 7-Eleven in Dallas and bought a lottery ticket?

The Texas Lottery Commission says that a $1 million lottery ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven here in Dallas. To be precise, it was actually sold at the 7-Eleven on 1919 Bryan St. If you need to double check your ticket, the winning numbers are 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and the Mega Ball number is 1.

Good luck and congratulations to the person who won the $1 million bucks! Treat yourself something nice this weekend!

Marco A. Salinas

via WFAA