41st President George H.W. Bush Has Died At Age 94

According to the Hollywood Reporter and other sources, we have learned that George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94, Friday evening.

Bush was the Vice President to Ronald Reagan during the 80s before becoming president in the early 90s. He married Barbara Pierce in 1945 and were married for 73 years until her deathback in April.

Bush was in the U.S. Navy during WWII and enlisted at age 18 after the events occured at Pearl Harbor.

Bush moved to Texas where he was a millionaire in the oil business. He then became involved in politics by winning the elction in the House of Representatives.

Richard Nixon then appointed Bush to be an ambassador to the United Nations in 1971. In 1976, he was the director of the CIA.

He ran against Ronald Reagan in 1980, but lost, though he became his Vice President for two terms until becoming president in 1988. He wanted another rerun in 1992 but lost against Bill Clinton.

He was named "Man of the Year" in 1990 by Time magazine. He also was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1993 and got the PGA Tour Lifetime Achievement award back in 2009.

He is survived by 8 great-grandchildren, 17 grandchildren, 5 children and their spouses and 2 siblings.

Prayers to the Bush family as they grieve for their loss.

RIP Mr. 41

via Hollywood Reporter