4 Dead In Jacksonville After Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament

On Sunday, Jacksonville police reported a mass shooting during a Madden tournament that left four dead and 11 injured.

The local sheriff says that the lone shooter was dead after a self-inflicted gunshot.

The shooting happened inside one of the Jacksonville Landing's restaurants. Local authorities urged people to hide and call police to get them out safely.

Six victims within the ages of 20-35 were injured and one was in serious condition.

Electronic Arts, a gaming giant, released a statement saying that they were "aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage."

Gaming team, Complexity Gaming, took to Twitter about one of their players was grazed in the hand.

This shooting happened two days after someone opened gunfire at a high school football game, just a few miles away from the tournament.

The football game shooting left one dead and two injured.

via WUSA9