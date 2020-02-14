Pluckers, Bahama Bucks, And Golden Chick Will Be Sold Inside Globe Life Field

The food being served inside Globe Life Field is just another reason to go check out the Texas Rangers' new home.

Earlier this week the Texas Rangers had a Twitter poll where asked fans which new menu item they wanted to have served at Globe Life Field. They announced that the winner was Brisket Egg Rolls.

Brisket Egg Rolls are coming to @GlobeLifeField in 2020. pic.twitter.com/mjp3DPD5ai — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 13, 2020

Along with the winner announcement, the team also revealed that three Texas-based restaurants would also be serving food inside the new stadium. Pluckers, Golden Chick, and Bahama Bucks will be featured at the new ballpark.

Expect to see our friends from Pluckers, Golden Chick and Bahama Bucks at @GlobeLifeField as well! https://t.co/MHdS2WdoAN — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 13, 2020

Pluckers will provide wings at their Center field space; Golden Chick will serve chicken tenders and sandwiches near first base, and Bahama Bucks will sell snow cones in the main concourse and on the upper deck.

