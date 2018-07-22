20 Years Later, Dallas Zoo Announces Name Of First Baby Gorilla

Video of Dallas Zoo&#039;s first baby gorilla in 20 years to make public debut

It's been 20 years since the Dallas Zoo had a baby gorilla, and now they have officially announced the name.

On Friday, the Dallas Zoo revealed the gender of the baby gorilla and the name. The baby gorilla is a girl and her name is Saammbili.

She is named about Aldegonde Saambili, who was a caretaker at the Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center in the Democratic Republic of Congo. GRACE and the Dallas Zoo are conservation partners.

This is the fifth newborn that the Dallas Zoo has cared for in roughly 50 years.

