100.3 Jack-fm’s 4th Annual Lost 80s Live Concert

Saturday, August 22nd

The Theatre At Grand Prairie

New to this year’s lineup are Glass Tiger (Don’t Forget Me When I’m Gone, Someday), The Romantics (What I Like About You), Annabella’s Bow Wow Wow (I Want Candy), and Musical Youth (Pass The Dutchie).

Returning favorites: A Flock of Seagulls ( I Ran, Wishing, Space Age Love Song), Naked Eyes (Always Something There To Remind Me, Promises, Promises), The Vapors (Turning Japanese), Animotion (Obsession, Room to Move), Nu Shooz (I Can’t Wait), B-Movie, Gene Loves Jezebel (Jealous), Dramarama (Anything, Anything), Josie Cotton, Tommy Tutone (867-5309), Trans-X, Boys Don’t Cry, Farrington & Mann (The Promise)

Jack-fm listeners get their tickets before the general public starting Wednesday at 10a.m. HERE

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10a.m. HERE.