Ja Rule

Ja Rule NBA Halftime Show Is Super Awkward And Has Us All Cringing

February 24, 2019
Things got super awkward during a halftime show for the Milwaukee Bucks recently when Ja Rule came out to perform.  

There were some technical issues, but that's not even the worst of it.  The crowd simply just didn't seem that interested in seeing Ja perform.  

Ugh.  That is just rough to watch.  

