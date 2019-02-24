Ja Rule NBA Halftime Show Is Super Awkward And Has Us All Cringing

Things got super awkward during a halftime show for the Milwaukee Bucks recently when Ja Rule came out to perform.

There were some technical issues, but that's not even the worst of it. The crowd simply just didn't seem that interested in seeing Ja perform.

The moment Ja Rule realised he is completely irrelevant now pic.twitter.com/YpLA3xQ4Bp — Kev (@Kevslfc) February 24, 2019

Ugh. That is just rough to watch.

