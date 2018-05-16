Is It Yanny Or Laurel? Mystery Solved

Unless you've been under a rock in the past 24 hours, you are more than familiar with the viral internet debate of "Yanny" vs. "Laurel".

Well we have the official answer as to what is really being said. It's Laurel.

Apparently, the person who posted the audio originally is a reddit user with the name RolandCamry, and he said he recorded the word "Laurel" from vocabulary.com with a robotic voice. Roland said the reason there is so much distortion is because he recorded it off his speakers.

Roland said him and his friend were browsing on vocabulary.com and found the word. Roland said he heard "Laurel" whereas his friend heard "Yanny". Hence posting the audio clip online to create an even larger debate.

According to audio experts the primary reason people tend to hear it differently all comes down to the simple fact that people hear frequencies differently.

And of course the quality of the audio being pretty crappy itself.

-source via TMZ.com