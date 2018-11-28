Soccer Team Faked A Players Death To Avoid Playing A Game

You may as well have just forfeited the game if you’re going to go through all the trouble of faking a person's death.

A low tiered soccer team in Ireland is making headlines for faking a player’s death in an attempt to avoid playing in an upcoming match.

The Ballybrack soccer team told league officials and a local media outlet that player Fernando LaFuente died in a traffic accident last Thursday night. Once the league got word of the tragedy, they postponed Saturday's game. The team even held a moment of silence at their other games over the weekend.

Turns out Fernando LaFuente’s full-time employer just relocated him from Ballybrack to Galway.

LaFuente told RTE that he found out about the news while playing a video game. "I was home yesterday after my work finished. I was playing some video games. My colleges started sending me all these news articles and mass media. And that's how I found out I was dead."

The team apologized on Facebook stating that the person responsible had been fired. The league gave RTE a statement saying, "We don't honestly know why they did it. It seems a bit extreme to do something like that to get a game off. All they had to say was they were giving a walkover and they'll get their fine and that's the end of it.”

Honesty is the best policy. Check out some of the headlines coming out about the scandal below.

Some good efforts from the tabloids on the #Ballybrack fake dead player story this morning. pic.twitter.com/kq22KTELto — Mark Tighe (@marktigheST) November 28, 2018

Via: USA Today