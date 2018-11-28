Soccer players

Soccer Team Faked A Players Death To Avoid Playing A Game

November 28, 2018
You may as well have just forfeited the game if you’re going to go through all the trouble of faking a person's death. 

A low tiered soccer team in Ireland is making headlines for faking a player’s death in an attempt to avoid playing in an upcoming match. 

The Ballybrack soccer team told league officials and a local media outlet that player Fernando LaFuente died in a traffic accident last Thursday night. Once the league got word of the tragedy, they postponed Saturday's game. The team even held a moment of silence at their other games over the weekend. 

Turns out Fernando LaFuente’s full-time employer just relocated him from Ballybrack to Galway.

LaFuente told RTE that he found out about the news while playing a video game. "I was home yesterday after my work finished. I was playing some video games. My colleges started sending me all these news articles and mass media. And that's how I found out I was dead."

The team apologized on Facebook stating that the person responsible had been fired. The league gave RTE a statement saying, "We don't honestly know why they did it. It seems a bit extreme to do something like that to get a game off. All they had to say was they were giving a walkover and they'll get their fine and that's the end of it.” 

Honesty is the best policy. Check out some of the headlines coming out about the scandal below. 

