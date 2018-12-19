Will Smith

Nobody Is Liking Will Smiths Look As The Genie In Disney’s Live Action Aladdin

December 19, 2018
Disney’s live-action adaptions of their older animated movies have been dominating the box office. Next year we'll see not only a live-action Dumbo but The Lion King as well. We got our first glimpse of Aladdin earlier this year when the teaser trailer dropped, Disney just happened to leave out everybody else. 

Now we've been given our first look at all the characters from Disney's live-action Aladdin, including the Genie. 

After looking at these pictures, both actor Mena Massoud and British actress Naomi Scott look great as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. Will Smiths Genie on the other hand, just looks weird. Maybe its that topknot ponytail and beard. They probably could have gone with a bald Genie instead.

Just about everyone on the Internet agrees, the Genie looks awful. Check out some of these tweets below. 

One Twitter user compared Smith to a skinny version of Sinbad. 

For everyone who's confused as to why the genie isn't his signature color, The Fresh Prince star has already said that the Genie will definitely be blue. According to Smith the photos released by Entertainment Weekly are only of Genies “human / disguise form", his floating form will be CGI and just isn’t quite ready yet.

You can be sure that we’ll see more photos from Disney’s live-action Aladdin in the coming months as the release date approaches. 

What do you think of Will Smiths Genie look? Let us know. Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th, 2019. 

Via: USA Today

