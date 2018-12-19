Nobody Is Liking Will Smiths Look As The Genie In Disney’s Live Action Aladdin

Disney’s live-action adaptions of their older animated movies have been dominating the box office. Next year we'll see not only a live-action Dumbo but The Lion King as well. We got our first glimpse of Aladdin earlier this year when the teaser trailer dropped, Disney just happened to leave out everybody else.

Now we've been given our first look at all the characters from Disney's live-action Aladdin, including the Genie.

We can show you the world... of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5v pic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

After looking at these pictures, both actor Mena Massoud and British actress Naomi Scott look great as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. Will Smiths Genie on the other hand, just looks weird. Maybe its that topknot ponytail and beard. They probably could have gone with a bald Genie instead.

Just about everyone on the Internet agrees, the Genie looks awful. Check out some of these tweets below.

When I saw what genie will look like in #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/QtB85IQPiC — The Comic Losers Podcast (@TheComicLosers) December 19, 2018

Will Smith: Hey Twitter, Take a look at these shots of me as Aladdin my new film.



All of Twitter: pic.twitter.com/lS1HeQl2Mr — --I'm your finder. (@hllwy) December 19, 2018

The new Aladdin Movie with Will Smith looks good! pic.twitter.com/pU3DiUZXET — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) December 19, 2018

One Twitter user compared Smith to a skinny version of Sinbad.

This looks…Awful. Is it just me, or does it look like Will Smith looks like Sinbad from the 90s, but he went on a diet? Gurl. https://t.co/qK7BtW7WQ7 — Brent Wolgamott (@OneLuckyGay) December 19, 2018

For everyone who's confused as to why the genie isn't his signature color, The Fresh Prince star has already said that the Genie will definitely be blue. According to Smith the photos released by Entertainment Weekly are only of Genies “human / disguise form", his floating form will be CGI and just isn’t quite ready yet.

You can be sure that we’ll see more photos from Disney’s live-action Aladdin in the coming months as the release date approaches.

What do you think of Will Smiths Genie look? Let us know. Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th, 2019.

