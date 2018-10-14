Watch As Dozens Of Inflatable Dinosaurs Dance To 'Jurassic Park' Theme
It's truly mesmerizing.
You have to give it to the choreographers at Iowa State: they can even teach dinosaurs to dance!
At a recent football game, a bunch of people dressed in inflatable T-rex outfits danced to the theme from Jurassic Park: as played by the band.
what is happening pic.twitter.com/ISaR6k4XwQ— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018
The reactions were hilarious:
They were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should— andrea c. ---- (@andreavis) October 14, 2018
All I know is, whoever leased all these dino costumes is getting a nice Christmas bonus.— JRockTigers (@JRockTigers) October 14, 2018
this is my favorite film of 2018 https://t.co/xuEaNiACtX— karen han (@karenyhan) October 14, 2018
