Photo Credit: Xinhua/Sipa USA

Watch As Dozens Of Inflatable Dinosaurs Dance To 'Jurassic Park' Theme

It's truly mesmerizing.

October 14, 2018
You have to give it to the choreographers at Iowa State: they can even teach dinosaurs to dance!

At a recent football game, a bunch of people dressed in inflatable T-rex outfits danced to the theme from Jurassic Park: as played by the band.

The reactions were hilarious:

