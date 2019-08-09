Inebriated Flight Attendant Passes Out On Plane, Passengers Scared In The Air

Video of Flight attendant charged with being intoxicated l ABC News

Passengers on a United Airline flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana say there was only one flight attendant on the flight. She was drunk and slurring her words when giving safety instructions. Once the plane was in the air she passed out. Passengers were very concerned for their safety.

According to the passengers who witnessed the intoxicated flight attendant, declare she was drunk. "She had no coordination stumbling and bumping into passengers."

When the plane landed she was unaware of what city she landed in. She was then escorted and arrested by airport police for her intoxication. Police say she was impaired. They noticed she had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a smell of alcohol. She is now facing charges for endangering passengers and public intoxication.

Passenger Aaron Scherb tweeted at United Airlines while on the flight, saying he and others recognized her impairment.

Hey @united, our flight attendant appears to be quite drunk on this from from ORD to SBN. She is slurring her speech (she couldn’t make it through the security announcement), couldn’t walk straight/was bumping into everyone in the aisle, and kept dropping things. — Aaron Scherb (@aaronscherb) August 2, 2019

Criminal charges have been filed against a flight attendant after a video emerged of her drunk on a United Express flight Thursday: https://t.co/jiE6KVVmLY — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) August 9, 2019

DRUNK FLIGHT ATTENDANT: The sole flight attendant on a United Airlines flight from Chicago is now facing charges of endangering passengers after it was found that her blood alcohol level was 5 times over the legal limit. ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos reports. pic.twitter.com/2lKG4Da9hf — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) August 9, 2019

Source: Kansas City Star, ABC