Interior of airplane with passengers in seats

Credit: Getty Images- Vovashevchuk

Inebriated Flight Attendant Passes Out On Plane, Passengers Scared In The Air

Drunk flight attendant gets arrested and now faces charges

August 9, 2019
Categories: 
Blogs
News

Passengers on a United Airline flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana say there was only one flight attendant on the flight.  She was drunk and slurring her words when giving safety instructions. Once the plane was in the air she passed out.  Passengers were very concerned for their safety.

According to the passengers who witnessed the intoxicated flight attendant, declare she was drunk.  "She had no coordination stumbling and bumping into passengers." 

When the plane landed she was unaware of what city she landed in. She was then escorted and arrested by airport police for her intoxication.  Police say she was impaired. They noticed she had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a smell of alcohol.  She is now facing charges for endangering passengers and public intoxication.

Passenger Aaron Scherb tweeted at United Airlines while on the flight, saying he and others recognized her impairment.

Source: Kansas City Star, ABC

Tags: 
Flight Attendant
Intoxicated
Drunk
Passengers

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes