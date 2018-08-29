Michael Jackson’s Thriller Music Video Will Be In Theaters Next Month

What a fun way to kick off Halloween early.

Next month you will be able to see Michael Jackson’s music video for Thriller on the big screen. IMAX and Michael Jacksons Estate have partnered together to bring a digitally re-mastered 3D cut of the iconic music video to IMAX theaters.

The music video will be in theaters for one week only starting September 21st, and will play before screenings of ‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls”.

According to the press release, Michael’s music, Elmer Bernstein’s score and sound effects, have all been adapted to 5.7, 7.1 and Atmos standards in order to create the highest quality audio experience for in-theater viewing.

If your kids haven’t seen the Thriller music video, this would be the perfect time to take them, right before Halloween on the big screen. If you don’t feel like paying to see Thriller, you can just watch the music video down below.

Video of Michael Jackson - Thriller (Official Video)

Via: Collider