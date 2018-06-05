pancakes

IHOP Just Announced They're Changing Their Name To IHOB And Everyone Is Freaking Out

June 5, 2018
Tuesday June 5, 2018, long time favorite breakfast chain IHOP announced some pretty big news.  

That's right!  Starting June 11, 2018, IHOP will become IHOB!  Naturally people all over the internet are losing their minds.

IHOP has even stoked the fire more tweeting out the following poll: 

Well whatever it is, thankfully we don't have to wait too long!

-source via today.com

 

