IHOP Just Announced They're Changing Their Name To IHOB And Everyone Is Freaking Out

Tuesday June 5, 2018, long time favorite breakfast chain IHOP announced some pretty big news.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

That's right! Starting June 11, 2018, IHOP will become IHOB! Naturally people all over the internet are losing their minds.

Unacceptable. I'll be taking my business to Domestic House of Pancakes https://t.co/mRc854FCf0 — Tim Molloy (@TimAMolloy) June 5, 2018

IHOP has even stoked the fire more tweeting out the following poll:

Well whatever it is, thankfully we don't have to wait too long!

-source via today.com