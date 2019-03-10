Go Grab Some Free Pancakes On March 12th for IHOP’s Free Pancake Day

Need something to do with your kids while you’re on spring break this week? IHOP’s got you covered. Well, at least for one day this week.

On Tuesday, March 12th IHOP is celebrating their Free Pancake Day. From 7 AM to 7 PM you can grab a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes when you dine in.

There are only a couple of basic rules IHOP has, you can’t order To Go, and you’re only allowed one free stack per customer.

IHOP is also asking guests to “flip it forward” and donate the money you save on pancakes. Your donations will go to three charities: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

While dining in you can try IHOP’s new pancake dish the "Oreo Oh My Goodness". 6-year-old Brody Simoncini, the winner of IHOP’s Kid Chef Champion contest, created this crazy new pancake. According to IHOP from now until April 14th for every pancake sold $1 will be given to a charity.

Guess Free Pancake Day is always a success seeing that IHOP has brought it back every year since 2006.

IHOP Free Pancake Day is March 12th!!! Put it in your pancakin’ calendar. pic.twitter.com/zf77JLon8k — IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2019

Via: Business Insider