Legendary Shock Jock Howard Stern Announces He's Retiring From Radio

After a long and successful 35 years in the radio business, Howard Stern is retiring.

The legendary and at times infamous shock jock announced his decision this week to retire starting in 2020.

Stern said that he's worried about his health and it was time for his carreer to end.

“When I get out of radio. I’m getting out man. I’m pretty sure I’m almost out the door. I’m getting out anyway because I realize that radio is affecting my health. When I’m home on the weekends I’m fine. And then when I come here all kinds of s— happens. I won’t get into all the details, but I get all f—— anxious, and medical issues.

“I’m getting out. No really, I’m done. Two years and I’m out of here.”

-story via theclassicrock.net