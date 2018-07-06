How to Make a Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

This craveable fiery-hot regional sandwich has jumped from local Nashville restaurants to menus everywhere as one of the hottest new food trends this year.

This sandwich is worth the extra effort because it eally delivers on big bold spicy flavor:



PREPARATION:

Brine: combine buttermilk and pickle brine in small stainless steel or glass container and whisk to blend. Add chicken pieces and toss to evenly coat. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours. Remove chicken breasts from brine and pat dry; reserve. Dredge: combine flour, salt and black pepper in shallow container and stir to blend. Dip: combine milk, eggs and hot sauce in shallow container and whisk to blend. Spicy Sauce: combine vegetable oil, butter, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, salt and black pepper in small bowl and whisk until brown sugar is dissolved. Heat oil in deep fryer to 350 degrees F, according to manufacturer directions. Dredge brined chicken breasts in flour; shake excess. Dip in egg mixture; drain excess. Deep-fry chicken pieces until golden and fully cooked; drain. Brush fried chicken generously with spicy sauce. To assemble sandwiches: spread mayonnaise on bottom halves of bun. Top with spicy fried chicken, shredded lettuce and pickles. Close with top halves of buns.

INGREDIENTS: