How to Make a Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
It's perfect for National Fried Chicken Day
July 6, 2018
This craveable fiery-hot regional sandwich has jumped from local Nashville restaurants to menus everywhere as one of the hottest new food trends this year.
This sandwich is worth the extra effort because it eally delivers on big bold spicy flavor:
PREPARATION:
- Brine: combine buttermilk and pickle brine in small stainless steel or glass container and whisk to blend. Add chicken pieces and toss to evenly coat. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.
- Remove chicken breasts from brine and pat dry; reserve.
- Dredge: combine flour, salt and black pepper in shallow container and stir to blend.
- Dip: combine milk, eggs and hot sauce in shallow container and whisk to blend.
- Spicy Sauce: combine vegetable oil, butter, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, salt and black pepper in small bowl and whisk until brown sugar is dissolved.
- Heat oil in deep fryer to 350 degrees F, according to manufacturer directions.
- Dredge brined chicken breasts in flour; shake excess. Dip in egg mixture; drain excess.
- Deep-fry chicken pieces until golden and fully cooked; drain.
- Brush fried chicken generously with spicy sauce.
- To assemble sandwiches: spread mayonnaise on bottom halves of bun. Top with spicy fried chicken, shredded lettuce and pickles. Close with top halves of buns.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup pickle brine (from jarred dill pickles)
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon each kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 cup milk
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 tablespoon Louisiana hot sauce (such as Crystal Hot Sauce)
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Vegetable oil, as needed for frying
- 4 sandwich buns, butter toasted
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
- 12 dill pickle chips