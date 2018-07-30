Only Texas Shaped Lazy River Now Open To The Public

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including our lazy rivers.

The only Texas-shaped rooftop lazy river in the world is now open to the public. When the Marriott Marquis opened in December of 2016, their lazy river was only available to hotel guests.

For the rest of us who aren't staying at the hotel can buy a day pass for $50 to use the giant lazy river. Day passes are only available for patrons 21 and over.

The only other downside to this lazy river besides having to pay, is that it’s in Houston. The next time you take a trip to H-town, stop by and float on this Texas-sized lazy river.

Marriott Marquis Houston’s terrace with Texas-shaped lazy river opens to public https://t.co/JLyf7ywluK pic.twitter.com/e7uT1i0Toe — HOUBizJournal (@HOUBizJournal) July 27, 2018

Via: KSAT