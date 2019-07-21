Proud Astros Fan Catches Homerun Ball, Son Immediately Throws It Back

There’s nothing better than catching a homerun ball. It’s even sweeter when you’re the away team.

Last Thursday night the Houston Astros were playing the Angels in Anaheim. Mid way through the game Astros third baseman Alex Bregman knocked one out of the park. Luckily an Astros fan caught the homerun ball.

The first thing the man did was cheer and hand the ball to his son. Little did his son know how valuable the ball was, and threw it back. The look on his fathers face was priceless. Check out the video below.

Dad is NOT happy -- pic.twitter.com/Rm8xfKbjtK — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 19, 2019

Lucky for two of them the ball didn’t make it back to the field and an usher returned the ball. Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. later tweeted out that he is sending the father and son a signed hat.

I sent the dad and the little boy signed Astros hats ❄️❄️❄️---- — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) July 19, 2019

This will definitely be a game the father and son will never forget.

Via: ABC News 13