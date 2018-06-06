Houston Airport Terminal Shut Down Because Of 'Impatient' Passenger

A passenger who has been deemed "impatient" was detained by Houston police at Bush Intercontinental Airport after supposedly making comments about explosives.

Local police bomb squad quickly closed down the terminal the passenger was in for close to an hour. They were lead to believe he had explosives in his backpack.

Of course none were found and Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley said the reason they believed him to have any in the first place was because while in line, he made “an inappropriate comment that immediately set off some protocols.” After authorites examined the man's back, the terminal was re-opened.

Terminal D is cleared as safe and open following comments from an impatient passenger at a ticket counter. There are no other delays or impacts to flights at this time. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 6, 2018

-source via ktvt.com