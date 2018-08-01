Horse Walks Into A Bar Over The Weekend, Police Say It’s Perfectly Legal

Not only in Texas is it normal to ride a horse everywhere, it's perfectly legal to bring them to the bar.

Last weekend over in Lubbock, Texas a cowboy brought his horse into a bar because this is Texas. When video of the horse was posted on social media, everyone online asked the same question “Is that legal?”

KAMC news station asked local police if it was. According to the Lubbock police, it's perfectly legal to ride a horse on the streets of Lubbock, as long as you follow the rules of the road.

Can you take your horse to a bar? The answer is yes, but it's up to the business owner to determine what to do. Police warn that the rider and business could be liable for any damages or injuries. Luckily no one was hurt, but everyone was thoroughly entertained that night.

Only in Texas does this kind of thing happen. Check out the video below of the horse stopping by the bar.