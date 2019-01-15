Recent Episode Of 'The Simpsons' Shows Homer Using His Famous GIF Backing Into Bushes
January 15, 2019
Chances are if you have any form of social media, you've no doubt seen the famous internet gif of Homer Simpson backing slowly into his bushes.
It's become so popular, Homer himself found it necessary to use in the most recent episode of "The Simpsons".
Apparently Lisa gets a text from her dad telling her he can't find his phone to which she replies, “You’re texting on it.” To which he responds with the famous gif.
Even Homer uses that GIF. #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/Gw7V6mbxID— The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) January 14, 2019
-story via huffingtonpost.com