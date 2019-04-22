Hiker Finds Abandoned Puppy, Turns Out To Be A Baby Coyote

While out on a routine hike, one man in Southern California came across what he believed to be a puppy that was abandoned.

However the cute little ball of fur wasn't quite what he thought it was.

After spotting the pup, the hiker picked it up, took it home and gave a call to the local Humane Society. When wildlife officers showed up to the house, they quickly examined the animal.

“Our Humane Officers recently received a call about an abandoned puppy in a canyon in Tierrasanta. To their surprise, the little creature was actually a coyote pup!” explained the San Diego Humane Society, in a Facebook post. “The officers took the adorable pup to Project Wildlife for care before being transferred to The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center.”

Unfortunately too much time had passed since finding the orphaned coyote to return it to the canyon since it's common for coyote's to move their dens. Which is the likely cause for the pup being lost in the first place.

“Though our goal is always to release ill, injured or orphaned wildlife - the final status of the pup is yet to be determined,” the center added.

-story via foxnews.com