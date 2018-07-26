Check Out The Ten Highest Paying Jobs In Dallas-Fort Worth!

Want to know the professions that provide the big bucks are in DFW? You might want to focus on the medical field.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics outlined the 50 highest-paying jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and eight of the top ten jobs are in the medical field. The The government agency compiled data from Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties through May to conclude their findings.

The ten highest-paying jobs, along with their annual mean salaries, include:

10-Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers-$186,600

9-Physicians and Surgeons, all other-$190,730

8-Family and General Practitioners-$194,620

7-Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons-$206,790

6-Pediatricians, general-$213,270

5-Surgeons-$219,190

4-Anesthesiologists-$225,240

3-Psychiatrists-$230,130

2-Chief Executives-$258,840

1-Dentists, all other specialties-$267,380

You can check out the fill list of the 50 highest-paying jobs HERE.

And in case you're looking for a new career, you're in luck! Of the 12 largest metropolitan areas in the country, Dallas was Number 1 for both total number of jobs added year-over-year, and job growth rate!

Via WFAA